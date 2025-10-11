USPS Announces Massive Changes to Post Offices In New York

Post offices across New York State are going to look very different.

USPS Confirms Major Upgrades

The United States Postal Service is moving forward with a major modernization effort, bringing “technology-forward” lobbies to post offices across the country.

"Modernizing our retail spaces is about meeting customers where they are today," Director of Retail Operations at USPS Tracy Raymond said. “People expect speed, clarity, and technology-driven convenience—and that’s what our new lobbies deliver, while still offering the trusted, in-person attention that defines the Postal Service.”

The redesigned spaces are part of the USPS’s “Delivering for America” plan. Officials note the plan focuses on improving service, streamlining operations, and boosting customer experience.

What’s New

24/7 Smart Lockers let customers pick up packages at any time using secure self-service lockers connected to Click-N-Ship.

Enhanced self-service kiosks allow users to weigh items, print labels, and buy supplies, cutting lobby wait times by up to 40%.

Rapid Drop mobile app extends self-service to smartphones, letting users store prepaid labels, track packages, find nearby post offices, and speed up drop-offs.

Digital information displays guide customers through services, while streamlined lobby layouts reduce congestion and make supplies easier to locate.

Streamlined layouts will improve traffic flow, reduce wait times and make supplies easier to find.

Government services all under one roof. More Post Office lobbies now serve as hubs for other federal agencies, enabling customers to handle multiple government tasks — such as passports, fingerprinting and identity proofing.

"It’s exciting to bring new capabilities across multiple platforms to our retail lobbies and watch our customers get in and out quicker at times that work for them," USPS Senior Director of delivery and retail technology, Robert Dixon, added.

USPS currently has 2,600 locations with upgraded kiosks and 700 locations with smart lockers.

Full renovations are already live in some major cities. Phase II of modernization will continue in 2026, bringing these improvements to even more communities.

