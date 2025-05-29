Urgent Warning: Game in New York Could Have Deadly Consequences

Urgent Warning: Game in New York Could Have Deadly Consequences

Police in New York say a new game called "Senior Assassin" is "recipe for tragedy."

Police in Upstate New York are worried about this game that's gaining popularity among high school students.

It’s Supposed To Be Harmless Fun—So Why Are New York Teens Being Mistaken for Criminals?

Canva
Police say that while the “Senior Assassin” game is "intended as a harmless pastime," it is raising "significant safety concerns due to its potential to be mistaken for real criminal activity, putting participants, bystanders, and law enforcement at risk."

"We’re asking for the community’s help to prevent a devastating outcome," Clinton County Sheriff’s Office stated about the game.

What is The Senior Assassin Game?

Canva
According to police, the game involves teams of high school seniors using water guns or other toy weapons to “tag” or “eliminate” one another in a tournament-style competition.

What makes the game appear dangerous is the fact that it's often played in public spaces, residential neighborhoods, or during early morning or late night hours.

Players often wear dark clothing, masks, or hoodies to avoid detection.

Canva
"While the game is meant to be fun, the use of realistic-looking toy guns and suspicious behavior has led to dangerous misunderstandings across the nation," police said. "These situations place officers in the challenging position of responding to potential threats without knowing whether they are dealing with an actual crime or a game."

One student was recently shot by an off-duty police officer who mistook the teen playing the game for a home invader.

Canva
Police say this highlights "the serious risks involved."

"We understand that students want to enjoy their senior year and have fun. However, when young people are sneaking around with objects that resemble firearms it creates a recipe for tragedy," police add. "In an age where school violence is ever present and creates anxiety and fear, these actions can compound concerns and prompt swift responses by law enforcement."

