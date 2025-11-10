Upstate New York Lake Called “Most Beautiful” By Thomas Jefferson

Over 230 years after Thomas Jefferson called it an Upstate New York Lake the “most beautiful water." Today it remains America’s cleanest, most stunning lake.

America's cleanest lake, found in Upstate New York, as been beautiful since the first years of the United States.

Thomas Jefferson Praises Lake George

Thomas Jefferson Getty Images loading...

While doing some research about Lake George, I was shocked to learn that one of the nation's founding fathers once praised it.

Thomas Jefferson is known as a spokesman for democracy. He was one of America's Founding Fathers and the principal author of the Declaration of Independence.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Years later, he'd become America's third President of the United States, serving as President from 1801 to 1809.

Ten years before he'd become President, Jefferson was in Upstate New York and fell in love with Lake George

Jefferson Calls Lake George The "Most Beautiful Water" He "Ever Saw."

Canva Canva loading...

He told his eldest daughter, Martha Jefferson Randolph, in letter that Lake George was the most beautiful lake he had ever seen.

Here's the direct quote, according to the National Archives, written by Jefferson on May 31, 1791.

Lake George is without comparison, the most beautiful water I ever saw; formed by a contour of mountains into a basin... finely interspersed with islands, its water limpid as crystal, and the mountain sides covered with rich groves... down to the water-edge: here and there precipices of rock to checker the scene and save it from monotony

Lake George Remains Beautiful

Canva Canva loading...

Over 200 years later, 234 years to be exact, the lake in Upstate New York remains beautiful.

Lake George was recently called the "cleanest lake in America" and one of the "best lakes for swimming in the United States."

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

The Five Most Snake-Infested Lakes In New York State

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.