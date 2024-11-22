Upstate New York Woman Banned From Walmart Arrested At Walmart
New York State Police report a "holiday shopper" was arrested at an Upstate New York Walmart.
The woman was arrested on Monday.
Walmart “Holiday Shopper” Arrested for Burglary In Upstate New York
On Monday, Nov. 18, around 4:30 p.m., Troopers out of SP Lockport were dispatched to Walmart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint.
New York State Police worked with Walmart loss prevention to arrest 34-year-old Alexis Vallese of Lockport, New York.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Police allege Vallese acted like a "holiday shopper" but took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Vallese is accused of stealing nearly $100 worth of merchandise.
Banned From Walmart
Vallese is banned from all Walmarts due to past incidents, police say.
"Vallese has multiple served and signed trespass orders from all Walmart locations for incidents," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Vallese was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.
On November 18, 2024, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Alexis Vallese, 34 of Lockport, NY for Burglary 3rd degree (D Felony).
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Vallese was taken to Niagara County Jail for CAP arraignment.
If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away
Below are what all the secret codes mean at Walmart.
Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means
These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State
Keep Reading: