Upstate New York Snake Slaying Under Investigation

A native snake was found belly-up and barely alive in the Hudson Valley. What DEC officers uncovered next led to charges

In the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol, the DEC confirmed a snake was "killed unlawfully" in Dutchess County.

DEC Finds "Alleged Snake Slayer Snagged" in Dutchess County, New York

Recently, ECOs Wamsley and Zullo noticed two people with a large metal pole "behaving suspiciously" in the Town of Fishkill, near a wooded area.

As officers approached, they determined that the large metal pole was a large set of snake tongs. The two then told the DEC officers that they caught a large snake and "let it go" in a grassy area nearby.

DEC Finds Dead Snake In Town Of Fishkill, New York

The DEC then found a "near-dead belly-up snake nearby still writhing slightly" nearby.

At that point, one person admitted to killing the snake with the tongs and trying to get rid of it before the DEC arrived. The DEC called this unnamed person an "alleged snake slayer."

The "alleged snake slayer" was given a ticket for the unlawful take of a native snake.

