Why Iconic 100-Year-Old Upstate New York Sign Was Removed
An iconic sight on the Electric City skyline in Upstate New York is coming down.
There’s a reason behind the move that should make residents happy.
General Electric Sign In Schenectady Removed
The General Electric sign that towers above a building on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady is being removed. It features 10-foot-tall steel letters.
At one time, it was the largest neon sign in the country.
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The sign has been a staple of the "Electric City" skyline for nearly a century. The iconic 167-foot-long sign was installed back in May of 1926.
“It’s a big part of our community,” Schenectady County Historian Bill Buell told News 10. “That sign is a huge part of our history here.”
The good news, the removal is only temporary.
On a personal note: Before getting hired at Townsquare Media, I worked for CBS 6 Albany. The TV station is located in Schenectady, so I often looked at the sign.
I feared when I first saw headlines that the sign would be removed for good. Thankfully, it's only been refurbished.
Why the Iconic Sign Was Removed
The sign is being removed so its systems can be modernized, ensuring it continues to shine for decades to come.
Officials say no changes will be made to the iconic design. Refurbishments are being done for the 100th anniversary of the sign.
Sign Hopes To Be Reinstalled By Late Spring
When the sign went up in 1926, business was booming in Schenectady, with thousands moving to the area for new jobs.
GE Vernova says the refurbishment should be completed this spring.
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