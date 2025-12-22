Upstate New York Ice Rescue Highlights Serious Winter Danger
A man became trapped more than a mile from shore as ice locked him in place in Upstate New York.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers made a dramatic ice rescue in Upstate New York. The rescue was highlighted in this week's Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which chronicles recent statewide forest ranger actions.
Ice Rescue In Upstate New York
Last week, around 6:30 p.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Office asked the DEC for Forest Ranger help with an ice rescue on Lake Champlain.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
A 33-year-old from Montreal was living on a moored sailboat, but the cold weather caused ice to form, locking the boat in place more than a mile from shore.
Canadian Rescued In Upstate New York
Rangers Perryman, Quinn, and Thompson used an airboat and broke the ice on the way to create a path to the sailboat.
Ice Rescue: Town of Crown Point, Essex County, New York
Rangers then helped the 33-year-old Canadian into an airboat and helped get the unnamed 33-year-old to shore.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
The 33-year-old's condition wasn't released.
Keep Reading:
New York DEC Forest Ranger Rescues
New York DEC Forest Ranger Rescues
Gallery Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, New York
Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, NY
Gallery Credit: Tigman