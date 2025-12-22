Upstate New York Ice Rescue Highlights Serious Winter Danger

A man became trapped more than a mile from shore as ice locked him in place in Upstate New York.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers made a dramatic ice rescue in Upstate New York. The rescue was highlighted in this week's Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which chronicles recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Ice Rescue In Upstate New York

Last week, around 6:30 p.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Office asked the DEC for Forest Ranger help with an ice rescue on Lake Champlain.

A 33-year-old from Montreal was living on a moored sailboat, but the cold weather caused ice to form, locking the boat in place more than a mile from shore.

Canadian Rescued In Upstate New York

Rangers Perryman, Quinn, and Thompson used an airboat and broke the ice on the way to create a path to the sailboat.

Ice Rescue: Town of Crown Point, Essex County, New York

Rangers then helped the 33-year-old Canadian into an airboat and helped get the unnamed 33-year-old to shore.

The 33-year-old's condition wasn't released.

