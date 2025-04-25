Upstate New York Home To The Coldest Resort In America

Even New Yorkers who love the cold will probably agree this is too cold!

This week, some New Yorkers are told to prepare for weather with "feels-like" temps of -20 degrees!

Arctic Air: Single-Digit "Feels-Like" Temps For Most Of New York

A polar vortex is moving into the region. For at least the next two weeks, temperatures across New York State will struggle to get above freezing. Temps will be much colder in Upstate New York.

As the weather started to get cold this weekend, a friend informed me that Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in the heart of the Adirondacks in New York is actually the coldest resort in New York.

Whiteface Mountain Coldest Resort In America

That fun fact was indeed correct. Mainly publications have named Whiteface Mountain the coldest ski resort in America.

"Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort (Lake Placid) in New York is one of the places where the lowest temperatures of all the Ski Resorts in the United States are recorded, including the Ayeska resort in Alaska," Lugares De Nieve while naming Whiteface Mountain the "coldest Ski Resorts in America."

Nicknamed "Iceface," Whiteface Mountain is known for its subarctic climate, extreme temperatures, and high winds.

Whiteface Mountain is New York's fifth-highest mountain. Back in 2016, Whiteface reached a wind chill of -114 degrees!

New Record Set At Whiteface Mountain

In 2023, temps dropped to a record low of -40 degrees, with wind speeds of 121 MPH.

"Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in New York is consistently one of the coldest locations in the lower 48 states, making its appearance on this list unsurprising," Snow Brains wrote while also naming Whiteface Mountain "The Coldest Ski Resorts in the U.S."

