Upstate New York Hikers Should Prepare To Meet Others With Guns

Fall is in full swing, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offered tips on how all can share and stay safe.

The New York State DEC is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to "respectfully share the woods" and follow safety precautions this fall and winter.

DEC Reminds Outdoor Enthusiasts to Share the Woods Safely

The DEC says hunters, hikers nature photographers, leaf peepers, mountain bikers, hunters, and trappers are encouraged to follow safety measures while "sharing" the outdoors.

"While hunting-related shooting incidents involving non-hunters are extremely rare, DEC encourages all outdoor adventurers to be aware of the presence of others enjoying New York’s natural resources,"

the DEC states.

Hikers In New York May Meet Hunters With Firearms

The DEC is also reminding hikers they "should be aware" that they may meet hunters with guns or archery equipment while hiking in New York.

"Hunters are fellow outdoor recreationists and hunting is permitted on Forest Preserve and Conservation Easement lands. Hunters should likewise recognize they may encounter hikers and others enjoying the outdoors," the DEC said in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Tips For Safe Hunting, Hiking In New York State

The New York State DEC issued a number of tips for hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts

"Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in the state, with almost 600,000 New Yorkers participating. Hunting is safe and economically important, helping to manage wildlife populations and promote family traditions while fostering an understanding and respect for the environment," the DEC states.

