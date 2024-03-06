Protests, Boycotts Following ‘Joke’ At Upstate New York School

An apparent joke at an Upstate New York school has led to disciplinary action against staff, and now, protests.

The issue happened last month at Catskill High School during rehearsal for a play.

Tape Over Mouth 'Joke' Causes Massive Issues At Catskill High School

It all started back in February, during rehearsal for the production of "Cinderella. Catskill High School choral and musical director Michelle Storrs-Ryan was trying to get students to stop talking.

Reports say she held up a roll of tape and said "Who wants the tape?"

Reportedly, most students laughed and one student even grabbed the tape and put it over their own mouth, before the rehearsal continued.

That student was identified by News 10 Albany as Madison Mudge.

Disciplinary Action, Protests, Boycotts Following Incident At Catskill High School

However, another student reported the incident and told a different story. The student claims that Storrs-Ryan placed the tape over the student's mouth.

This led to disciplinary action being taken against Storrs-Ryan and Principal Junait Shah.

Students Walk Out Of Class

Many students have been protesting since Friday with students walking out of class on Friday.

Catskill Superintendent of Schools Dan Wilson said the walkout was "a peaceful protest" adding students "conducted themselves in a calm and respectful manner."

Student Claims Tape Was Not Put Around Mouth

Mudge said the other student's report "is not true."

Students also held a rally for the educators on Monday and an emergency board meeting was held Tuesday with students making their voices heard.

Wilson released a statement following the rally stating "the investigation is still open and no decisions have been made at this time.”

