Upstate New York Fire Closes One Of America’s Best Steakhouse
A fire forced officials to close down a popular Upstate New York steakhouse.
In terms of popularity and the number of eateries, the most popular chain steakhouses in America are Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse.
Briefly, some Upstate New Yorkers couldn't dine at their favorite spot.
Firefighters Respond To Texas Roadhouse In Upstate New York
A fire broke out at the Texas Roadhouse in Vestal, New York, near Binghamton University, last Thursday during the dinner rush.
Customers and employees were evacuated around 6:45 p.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Diners and employees were forced out of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Vestal due to reports of a fire in the kitchen area, according to NewsChannel 34.
No injuries were reported, but the blaze briefly closed the popular eatery.
Texas Roadhouse In Vestal, New York Reopens
The next day, company officials confirmed the eatery was back open.
"We are open! Thank you for all of the support," Texas Roadhouse Vestal wrote on Facebook. " We're back to whipping up our famous Fresh-Baked Bread. Come on by to see us!"
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Company officials also thanked local fire departments for their quick response.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
"Please give a loud and rowdy Texas-sized YYEEEEHAWWW to the best local fire departments around! Thank you for all of your help last week," Texas Roadhouse Vestal wrote on Facebook. "You are the best! 💖"
This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State
New York State has many incredible steakhouses so where can you get the best?
Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn