Upstate New York Father And Son Accused Of ‘Gang Assault’

Three Hudson Valley residents were arrested following an alleged gang assault.

Over the weekend, the Saugerties Police Department announced arrests were made following an assault and burglary investigation.

Arrests Made In Ulster County Following Gang Assault, Burglary

The investigation revealed that three people, two men and a woman, forced their way into the victim’s home and assaulted the victim inside the home, police say.

The Saugerties Police Department started an investigation into the burglary and assault which occurred at a home in the Town of Saugerties, on Wednesday at 12:55 a.m.

Police arrested Spencer G. Sutton Sr., 52, 29-year-old Spencer G. Sutton Jr and 47-year-old Janelle Bass, all of Saugerties. All three were charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony and gang assault in the second degree, a class C felony.

Bass was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. Bass was armed with a stun gun, police say.

Police didn't say the three unknown the victim or release a motive for their alleged actions.

All three defendants were arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released. All are due to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

An order of Protection was issued against all three defendants on behalf of the victim.

