Upstate New York Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Patients
A Hudson Valley physician is accused of sexually assaulting many sleeping patients. More victims are possible.
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reported the arrest of a Southeast man for a series of sexual assault incidents that took place in the last month.
Putnam County Anesthesiologist Charged With Sexual Abuse
On December 30, investigators interviewed and arrested 59-year-old Paul M. Giacopelli of Southeast for four counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree and assault in the 2nd degree, all felonies.
Just before the New Year, Putnam County Sheriff’s Investigators were told that a woman who knew Giacopelli alleged she was sexually assaulted by the doctor.
The woman said Giacopelli gave her anesthesia without her knowledge and was subsequently sexually assaulted.
Works At Putnam Hospital Center
Giacopelli is currently employed by Northwell Health with privileges at Putnam Hospital Center.
"Through interviews with the victim, it was learned that the suspect was an Anesthesiologist with access to various drugs," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
More Victims Possible In Hudson Valley
Police believe there may be more victims.
"Anyone with further information about him or his instance is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (845) 808-4377. All calls will be kept confidential," Putnam County Sheriff's Office added.
Giacopelli was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $150,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.
