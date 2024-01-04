Upstate New York Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Patients

A Hudson Valley physician is accused of sexually assaulting many sleeping patients. More victims are possible.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reported the arrest of a Southeast man for a series of sexual assault incidents that took place in the last month.

Putnam County Anesthesiologist Charged With Sexual Abuse

Canva Canva loading...

On December 30, investigators interviewed and arrested 59-year-old Paul M. Giacopelli of Southeast for four counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree and assault in the 2nd degree, all felonies.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Just before the New Year, Putnam County Sheriff’s Investigators were told that a woman who knew Giacopelli alleged she was sexually assaulted by the doctor.

The woman said Giacopelli gave her anesthesia without her knowledge and was subsequently sexually assaulted.

Works At Putnam Hospital Center

Google Google loading...

Giacopelli is currently employed by Northwell Health with privileges at Putnam Hospital Center.

"Through interviews with the victim, it was learned that the suspect was an Anesthesiologist with access to various drugs," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

More Victims Possible In Hudson Valley

Google Google loading...

Police believe there may be more victims.

"Anyone with further information about him or his instance is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (845) 808-4377. All calls will be kept confidential," Putnam County Sheriff's Office added.

Giacopelli was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $150,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

LOOK: These are the top 20 best places to retire in America U.S. News analyzed housing affordability and healthcare data in 150 cities across the country to help determine which were considered most suitable to meet Americans' needs and expectations for retirement in 2024. Scores are based on a scale from 1 (Low) to 10 (High). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays