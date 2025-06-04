Upstate New York Dad Dies Hiking “Great Mountain,” Daughter Missing

A Hudson Valley father and daughter never returned from a weekend hike in Maine. Authorities just confirmed a tragic discovery as the search intensifies.

There's a sad update regarding a missing father and daughter from the Hudson Valley who were last seen hiking in Maine.

Father And Daughter From Hudson Valley Go Missing In Maine

Google Google loading...

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter Esther Keiderling, both from Ulster Park, NY, left Abol Campground Sunday morning to hike Katahdin in the state of Maine.

At 5,269 feet, Mount Katahdin is the highest mountain in Maine. Katahdin means "Great Mountain."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

They were last seen around 10:15 a.m. on June 1, heading towards the summit.

Rangers began searching for the pair Monday morning, after their vehicle was found still parked at the trailhead.

The search expanded on Tuesday. The search on Tuesday included over 30 Maine Game Wardens, the Warden Service K9 and Search & Rescue teams, Maine Forest Service helicopters, and the Maine Army National Guard.

Ulster County, New York, Father Found Dead

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife loading...

Late Tuesday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife provided an update, sadly confirming Tim was found deceased.

His body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin, officials say.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

As of this writing, Esther remains missing. Officials say search efforts are ongoing.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young