Unemployment Skyrockets In New York Since Trump Took Office
Unemployment claims are increasing in New York State more than most of America.
Our friends at WalletHub sent Hudson Valley Post the results of its new study on unemployment.
New York State Has 3rd Most Recent Unemployment Claims
According to WalletHub, New York State is "struggling" in unemployment. In the past week, New York State has had the third most unemployment claims in the past week.
Only Washington D.C. and Kanas reported more unemployment claims in the past week.
Nearly 30 Percent Increase In Unemployment Claims In New York
According to the study, unemployment claims increased by 27 percent in the past week throughout New York State.
Unemployment claims are up 83 percent in Washington D.C and 50 percent in Kansas.
Claims are up 11 percent in New York State compared to the same time period last year, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.
Unemployment Situation in New York
Below is the "overall" unemployment situation in New York State. Note a 1 ranking equals the worst, 25 is average.
- Overall Rank for New York: 3rd
- 5th – Unemployment Claims Increase vs. Previous Week
- 10th – Unemployment Claims Increase vs. Same Week Last Year
- 33rd – Cumulative Unemployment Claims in 2025 vs. Same Period Last Year
- 7th – Unemployment Claims per 100,000 People in the Labor Force
