The amount of New Yorkers out of work and filing for unemployment is increasing.

For some New Yorkers, November has a been great month professionally.

Pay Raise For Many Workers In New York State

Late last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced raises of 11.6% or 5.7% for some employees in New York State.

November Is a 3-Payday Month

If you didn't get a raise, maybe you're one of the many Empire State residents who are receiving an "extra" paycheck this month.

Unemployment Claims Increasing In New York State

On the other end of the spectrum, unemployment claims are increasing in the Empire State.

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its new study regarding States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

In terms of unemployment claims increase this week as compared to others, New York State ranked near the bottom of the nation in terms of Unemployment Claims Increase vs. Same Week Last Year and Unemployment Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force

Below is the current employment situation in New York, according to WalletHub. Note #1 means the worst and #25 is average

15th – Unemployment Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force

16th – Unemployment Claims Increase vs. Same Week Last Year

34th – Cumulative Unemployment Claims in 2024 vs. Same Period Last Year

34th – Unemployment Claims Increase vs. Previous Week

Unemployment Situation Improving

It's not all doom and gloom in terms of unemployment for New York State. That's because the unemployment situation in New York is actually "improving," in New York, according to WalletHub

"The unemployment situation in New York is improving, with last week’s claims 2.23% lower than in the previous week and 0.10% lower than last year," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

