‘Uncertain’ Winter May Bring ‘Extreme’ Weather For New York State

Weather experts say the setup for the upcoming winter is one night seen in over 30 years.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Weather released its "2023-2024 Winter Outlook."

"Back by popular demand, we have the 2023-2024 Winter Outlook. We are VERY close to the start of winter, and some parts of the region have even seen a slushy coating of snow already. We discuss what we think is likely to happen this winter," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Weather reports El Nino is going to bring "uncertain" winter weather.

El Nino Winter To Bring Uncertain Winter Weather

Hudson Valley Weather says the setup for the 2023-2024 winter is unlike one seen in 30 years.

"The uncertainty here is quite high because this winter’s setup is unlike any other in the past 30 years," Hudson Valley Weather stated in its winter forecast.

Near to Above Average Snow For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The Hudson Valley, Catskills and Upstate New York will see near or above-average snow, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

"El Nino winters are typically active and stormy along the eastern seaboard. Snow requires 2 ingredients: Precipitation & cold air. This winter should have plenty of access to precipitation, but the amount of cold air available is a wildcard," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 42 to 54 inches of snow for the region this winter. The 30-year average is 42 inches. The 2020-2021 winter was the last time Poughkeepsie had more than 42 inches of snow.

"Typical El Nino winters usually feature minimal cold air, but other factors this winter, like an Easterly QBO as well as the SST gradient in the Pacific Ocean, could make this winter look much different than traditional El Nino winters, and could give us above average snowfall this winter," Hudson Valley added.

Poughkeepsie reported 26.7 inches of snow last winter while 23.7 inches of snow fell on Poughkeepsie during the 2021-2022 winter, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its First Snowstorm

For many parts of New York State, the average first measurable snow has arrived or will very soon.

Hudson Valley Post used a number of weather experts to determine when it typically snows in or near your hometown in New York State. Take a look.

Note: If your hometown or region isn't listed, choose the one closest. The place closest to you will give you a great estimate as to when it typically snows for the first time near you.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

