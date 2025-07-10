Mysterious UFOs Spotted Over These New York Hometowns

Mysterious objects are lighting up the sky across the Empire State.

There have been nearly 70 reported unidentified flying objects across New York State in the last 6 months.

66 UFO Sightings Across New York State This Year

Ufo flying at night FOTOKITA loading...

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 66 reports of UFO sightings across New York in 2025.

There were six reported sightings last month and already one case in July.

Recent UFO Sightings Across New York State

UFO Landing Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

On the National UFO Reporting Center's website, since April, self-reported incidents of UFO sightings have been reported in New York in the following hometowns:

Kings Park

Ridge

Cambridge

New York City (multiple reported sightings)

Climax

Silver Springs

Cohoes

Orchard Park

South Salem

Newburgh

Painted Post

Chester

Ballston Lake

Southampton

Great Valley

Herkimer

Oakdale

Wantagh

Massena

Fort Drum

Norwood

Coxsackie

Schuylerville

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York

Below are the places in New York State with the most UFO sightings

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New York using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Over 6,000 Total UFO Sightings In New York

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, since 1995, there have been 6,196 reported UFO sightings across the Empire State.

In 2020, there were three reported UFO sightings in Kingston and three other reported sightings in Carmel. There was also at least one reported sighting in Hyde Park, Marlboro, Plattekill and Woodstock.

Top 10 States Obsessed With Aliens & UFOs

Top 10 States Obsessed With Aliens & UFOs Here's the methodology from Bookies.com "https://bookies.com/picks/most-obsessed-states-aliens-ufos." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

UFO Pics Released By the U.S. Government

UFO Pics Released By the U.S. Government

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York