Trump’s New Rule Sparks Outrage Across New York State

President Donald Trump is celebrating 100 days in office. But most New Yorkers disapprove of new rules Trump issued.

A new poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove.

Two-Thirds Disapprove Of Trump's Tariffs

The Democratic National Committee Projects Image In Lafayette Square To Mark Donald Trump's First 100 Days

A recent ABC News-Washington Post-Ipsos poll discovered that around 66 percent of Americans disapprove of President Trump's tariffs.

This goes behind the political aisle, as over 50 percent of Republicans surveyed said they believe tariffs will have a negative impact on inflation.

That increases to 75 percent for independents.

Lowest 100-Day Job Approval Rating

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden

According to ABC, Trump has "the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years."

Less than 40 percent approve of how Trump is handling his job as president. The previous low was 42 percent, sent by Trump during his first term.

Nearly 75 percent of those polled said they think the economy is in terrible shape.

Most Believe Tariffs Will Help Create Jobs

President And Mrs Trump Depart White House For Rome

On the other hand, 59 percent think President Trump's tariffs will have a positive impact on creating manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

About 90 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of independents believe the tariffs will create more jobs.

