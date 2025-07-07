Tropical Storm To Wreak Havoc Across New York This Week

Tropical Storm Chantal is rolling in fast to New York. Here’s when downpours, flooding, and storms could hit your neighborhood.

People across the Hudson Valley area are going to have to deal with yet another day of high temperatures. Then the region will deal with "several downpours."

Heat And Downpours Forecast For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

"A warm, dry weekend will give way to a very humid week with occasional downpours, potentially heavy enough to cause localized flooding in the Hudson Valley," Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to Noll, "Tropical Storm Chantal will bring one of several downpours to the Hudson Valley this week."

Below are the highs and lows for the week ahead. (More on the rain below)

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: July 7-13

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Tropical Storm Chantal Bring Downpours To New York

Canva Canva loading...

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, early Sunday.

The storm is expected to bring tropical moisture into the Empire State on Monday and Tuesday.

Widespread Downpours In Hudson Valley

Noll expects "downpours" in the Hudson Valley on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the afternoons.

After what should be a dry Wednesday, there's a chance of "widespread downpours" and high humidity again on Thursday.

Friday brings chances of "isolated-to-scattered thunderstorm.

Canva Canva loading...

Weekend Washout?

While the weekend won't be a "washout," there's a continued risk for "pop-up storms."

See the complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane Season below

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

What do you need to prepare?