Translation Error Means Food Sold In New York Can Kill
The FDA announced several snacks, candy and more are now under a serious recall in New York.
Snacks, Biscuits, Wafers Recalled In New York
ZB Importing LLC is voluntarily recalling certain lots of six varieties of Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers.
The recalled products are sold at retail stores in nearly 40 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Recalled products include:
Consumers who have purchased any of the above Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Reason For Recall
The products were recalled due to either undeclared wheat, egg and/or milk in the ingredient list.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.
According to the FDA, this mislabeling was discovered after one customer had an allergic reaction.
"The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels," the company stated.
