Traffic Nightmare Expected In New York State, Best & Worst Travel Times

Travel experts are warning New Yorkers to expect more people on roads across the state. They also told us the best and worst times to drive over the next few days.

More than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year.

AAA is out with its predictions for Thanksgiving travel. AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State

Increase of 2.3 Percent

This is an increase of 2.3 percent from last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

The top two years were 2005 and 2019, according to AAA.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”

AAA also expects 4.7 million people will fly over Thanksgiving, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

