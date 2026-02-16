Trader Joe’s Is Exploding Across New York With New Stores
Trader Joe's is rapidly expanding, with new stores planned, including several in New York State, to meet high demand.
Over the weekend, the beloved grocery chain updated its "opening soon" page.
Trader Joe's Continues To Expand
New locations were announced in:
Arizona
- Tucson — 2150 E. Broadway Boulevard
Florida
- West Palm Beach — 8111 S. Dixie Highway
Georgia
- Johns Creek — 1000 Medley Road
Louisiana
- Mandeville — 3377 U.S. Highway 190
Washington
- Woodinville — 14035 NE Woodinville Duvall Road
New Trader Joe's In New York Is Now Open
Trader Joe's also confirmed a highly anticipated New York location is now open.
Trader Joe's on Route 25A in Miller Place officially opened on Thursday, according to Trader Joe's.
Company officials say the store is at a "terrific location for a store in Miller Place, NY."
Williamsville, New York Location
A few months ago, New York State gained another Trader Joe's. It's located at 5017 Transit Road in Williamsville, New York.
A grand opening celebration was held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Trader Joe's says it's actively scouting hundreds of neighborhoods nationwide for new locations.
Below are all the current Trade Joe's locations across the Empire State, according to the Trader Joe's website.
- Brooklyn
- Buffalo
- Colonie
- Commack
- Garden City
- Glenmont
- Halfmoon
- Hartsdale
- Hewlett
- Ithaca
- Lake Grove
- Larchmont
- Merrick
- Miller Place
- New York City
- Oceanside
- Plainview
- Queens
- Rochester
- Scarsdale
- Staten Island
- Syracuse
- Williamsville
- Yorktown
