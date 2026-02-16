Trader Joe’s Is Exploding Across New York With New Stores

Trader Joe's is rapidly expanding, with new stores planned, including several in New York State, to meet high demand.

Over the weekend, the beloved grocery chain updated its "opening soon" page.

Trader Joe's Continues To Expand

New locations were announced in:

Arizona

Tucson — 2150 E. Broadway Boulevard

Florida

West Palm Beach — 8111 S. Dixie Highway

Georgia

Johns Creek — 1000 Medley Road

Louisiana

Mandeville — 3377 U.S. Highway 190

Washington

Woodinville — 14035 NE Woodinville Duvall Road

New Trader Joe's In New York Is Now Open

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's loading...

Trader Joe's also confirmed a highly anticipated New York location is now open.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Trader Joe's on Route 25A in Miller Place officially opened on Thursday, according to Trader Joe's.

Company officials say the store is at a "terrific location for a store in Miller Place, NY."

Williamsville, New York Location

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's loading...

A few months ago, New York State gained another Trader Joe's. It's located at 5017 Transit Road in Williamsville, New York.

A grand opening celebration was held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

Trader Joe's says it's actively scouting hundreds of neighborhoods nationwide for new locations.

Below are all the current Trade Joe's locations across the Empire State, according to the Trader Joe's website.

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Glenmont

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

Miller Place

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Williamsville

Yorktown

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

New York Has 5 of the Top 10 Grocery Stores in America

New York Has 5 of the Top 10n Grocery Stores in America New Yorkers are fortunate to have access to some of the best grocery stores in America. USA Today recently ranked the Top 10 Best Grocery Stores in America. Here are the New York stores that made the top 10. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Keep Reading:

USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Stores in America