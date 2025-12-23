Top New York Places Where Flu Spreads Without Warning
Flu season is peaking in New York. These 10 places are where germs spread the fastest. Sadly, you’ve probably been to most of them.
Cases of the flu have increased by nearly 600 percent in a short time in New York State. When it comes to catching the flu, some spots are much more dangerous than others.
With families ready to gather for the holidays, state officials are very concerned about the increased spread of the flu.
Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu
Think you know where flu germs spread in New York? Health data shows these common places are where people are most likely catching it.
Below are the 10 spots where you're most likely to catch the flu:
Flu Very High Across New York State
According to the CDC, five states, including New York, are experiencing "very high" flu activity.
The others are Rhode Island, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey.
"High" activity is reported in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, the Carolinas, and Washington, DC.
Health experts believe the flu is being driven by a new flu variant that formed after the current vaccine was finalized.
It's too late to tweak the flu vaccine, but doctors are still urging people to get flu shots because they say it protects against other circulating strains.
Experts say getting the shot reduces your risk of getting seriously ill or dying.
