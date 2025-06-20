Tons Of Toxic Waste Found In These New York Counties
The DEC just broke a record for chemical cleanup in the Hudson Valley. See which towns and counties had the most toxic waste removed.
The New York State DEC announced "record-breaking results" in its recent CleanSweepNY event in the Hudson Valley.
Record-Breaking Amount of Chemicals in the Hudson Valley
Officials say a "record-breaking amount of chemicals" were collected in the Hudson Valley. The results were just released, but the CleanSweepNY event was held in early May.
“Effective collection programs like DEC’s CleanSweepNY make it easy for New Yorkers to discard of unwanted or expired chemicals and pesticides,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.
During this year's event, over 222,526 pounds of chemicals were collected for safe disposal. The DEC collected the record amount of chemical waste from 179 participants across the Lower Hudson Valley.
Note: The DEC classifies the Lower Hudson Valley as Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.
“CleanSweepNY helps people get rid of these toxic materials in a safe and environmentally responsible way. This year, DEC set a record, with 179 farmers, businesses, and institutions in the lower Hudson Valley participating in CleanSweepNY disposing of 222,526 pounds of chemicals to help build a toxic-free future for New York State," Lefton adds.
222,526 Pounds Of Chemical Collected From Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.
Collection events were held in Kingston, Fishkill, Middletown, and Valhalla.
The goal is to keep unwanted pesticides and other chemical wastes out of the environment, communities, and municipal solid waste landfills. Highlights of the collection event include:
- 108,671 pounds of pesticides
- 63,174 pounds of paint.
- 199 mercury-containing devices
- 73,849 feet (13.99 miles) of fluorescent tube lighting
