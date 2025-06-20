Tons Of Toxic Waste Found In These New York Counties

Tons Of Toxic Waste Found In These New York Counties

Canva

The DEC just broke a record for chemical cleanup in the Hudson Valley. See which towns and counties had the most toxic waste removed.

The New York State DEC announced "record-breaking results" in its recent CleanSweepNY event in the Hudson Valley.

Record-Breaking Amount of Chemicals in the Hudson Valley

Rockland Video
loading...

Officials say a "record-breaking amount of chemicals" were collected in the Hudson Valley. The results were just released, but the CleanSweepNY event was held in early May.

“Effective collection programs like DEC’s CleanSweepNY make it easy for New Yorkers to discard of unwanted or expired chemicals and pesticides,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

During this year's event, over 222,526 pounds of chemicals were collected for safe disposal. The DEC collected the record amount of chemical waste from 179 participants across the Lower Hudson Valley.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Note: The DEC classifies the Lower Hudson Valley as Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

Canva
loading...

“CleanSweepNY helps people get rid of these toxic materials in a safe and environmentally responsible way. This year, DEC set a record, with 179 farmers, businesses, and institutions in the lower Hudson Valley participating in CleanSweepNY disposing of 222,526 pounds of chemicals to help build a toxic-free future for New York State," Lefton adds.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

222,526 Pounds Of Chemical Collected From Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

Collection events were held in Kingston, Fishkill, Middletown, and Valhalla.

Canva
loading...

The goal is to keep unwanted pesticides and other chemical wastes out of the environment, communities, and municipal solid waste landfills. Highlights of the collection event include:

Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations

  • 108,671 pounds of pesticides
  • 63,174 pounds of paint.
  • 199 mercury-containing devices
  • 73,849 feet (13.99 miles) of fluorescent tube lighting

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New York 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News