These Critters Sending Kids, Elderly To Hospitals Across New York
Bites are sending more New Yorkers to the ER than we've seen in years, and experts say the worst may still be coming.
Tick bites are surging across New York State.
According to the CDC, the Northeast is seeing its worst summer in terms of tick bites in years.
In June 2025, there were 229 ER visits related to tick bites in the Northeast; last June, there were 167 ER visits related to tick bites.
Northeast Reporting Most Tick-Related ER Visits In Nation
The June numbers are the highest since 2017.
The Northeast includes New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.
In May, there were 283 emergency room visits for tick bites, the highest numbers since 2019.
As of July 6, there were 125 tick bite ER visits this month, which is a 43 percent increase from last year. July rates are also the highest since 2017.
Below are the most common tick-borne diseases.
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
As mentioned, the Northeast is reporting tick-related ER visits in the nation.
Children & The Elderly Impacted The Most
Health officials report that children under the age of 10 and people over the age of 70 have the highest rates of ER visits.
10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State
8 Types of Ticks Biting in New York
Tips To Prevent Ticks
