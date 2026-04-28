Tick Season Starting Earlier And More Dangerous In New York

Health officials say tick activity is already rising faster than usual across New York. Experts warn this season could be more active than the past decade.

The New York State Department of Health is issuing a warning about ticks.

With the weather getting warmer, officials say it is easier to come in contact with those insects this time of year, increasing the risk of getting a tick-borne illness like Lyme disease.

Tick Season Off To Fast And Dangerous Start

New York State Department of Health New York State Department of Health loading...

According to the New York State Department of Health, the 2026 tick season is off to a fast and potentially dangerous start, with tick bites currently at their highest levels in a decade.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Experts attribute this surge to warmer, shorter winters that allow tick populations to expand and remain active for longer periods.

Plus, this year's winter, which featured heavy snowfall, helped ticks. The snow acted as insulation, allowing tick populations to survive in higher numbers than usual, officials say.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tick populations in the northeast have reportedly jumped by approximately 25 percent compared to last year, according to experts.

10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Big Tick Activity Already In Hudson Valley, Capital Region

Significant tick activity has already been reported across the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and Central New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are rising reports of blacklegged deer ticks carrying diseases like Lyme, anaplasmosis, and Powassan virus.

Ticks are active once temperatures are above freezing, and they are prevalent in wooded, brushy, or grassy.

It's recommended that anyone who spends time outdoors check themselves and their clothing for ticks, and report any symptoms of Lyme, like fever, rash, fatigue, and joint pain to a doctor.

New Yorkers are told to perform full-body checks at the end of the day and check pets for ticks.

If a tick is found, remove it immediately with tweezers to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks