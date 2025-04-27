Thousands Of Jobs Could Be Cut In New York, Millions Late To Work
Top New Yorkers believe that if President Donald Trump pulls the plug on an unpopular new program in New York thousands will be late to work and thousands of jobs eliminated.
President Trump is still considering stepping in to stop New York City's controversial congestion pricing program.
President Trump May End New York City's Congestion Pricing Program
The controversial congestion pricing program stared in 2025. It charges most drivers at least $9 to to enter below Manhattan's 60th Street
Congestion Pricing Details
Goals For Congesting Pricing In New York
The goal of congestion pricing is to reduce gridlock, help the environment and help with the flow of traffic. According to the MTA Chairman, new numbers prove the toll has reduced congestion and traffic accidents while boosting the use of mass transit.
On the other hand, Officials living in Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Dutchess and Rockland counties, as well as places north of the counties, say congesting pricing hurts Hudson Valley residents the most because they live in a are in a "transit desert."
Riders Alliance Expects Jobs Lost, Many Late To Work If Plan Ends.
The New York City Riders Alliance says if Trump does issue an executive order halting the program, it would kill hundreds of thousands of infrastructure jobs and make millions of commuters late to work again.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
“Congestion relief is a big success, impresses more and more people every day, and has already won a string of decisive court victories. Eliminating the program would kill hundreds of thousands of infrastructure jobs and make millions of commuters late to work again,” Riders Alliance Policy & Communications Director Danny Pearlstein stated.
Trump Talks With Hochul
New York Gov. Katy Hochul and President Trump reportedly talked last week about congestion pricing.
Officials say the talks were "pleasant" and "non-confrontational."
Decision Could Come Soon
President Trump could reportedly make his decision on congestion pricing as soon as this week or next week.
