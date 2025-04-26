This Summer May Be The Hottest Ever In New York

After the hottest summer on record, it could be even hotter this year in New York.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac, not to be confused with the Farmer's Almanac, is out with its Summer 2025 Weather Predictions.

New York State Residents Told To Prepare For "Broiling" Summer

Hudson Valley Post previously reported the Farmers’ Almanac believes a "broiling" summer is on tap for New York State.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac agrees. The weather experts warn to "expect hotter-than-normal temperatures" for most of the nation, including New York State.

"Last summer Americans endured one of the hottest summers on record," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states. "The summer of 2025 is shaping up to be just as intense."

Dry Summer Predicted For New York

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also thinks the Empire State will deal with another "dry" summer. Normal to slightly below normal rainfall is expected.

This Summer Could Be A Headache Nightmare

According to medical experts, warmer weather increases the chances of developing headaches. Especially if you're prone to migraines.

Heat waves can also cause a number of health issues. Find out more below:

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

Tips To Stay Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days