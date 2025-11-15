When it comes to patient safety and preventable deaths, many hospitals in New York aren't making the grade.

The Leapfrog Group just dropped its fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grades.

New York State Receives Its Latest Hospital Grades

The results are in for hospitals across New York and the nation.

The grades, ranging from A to F, measure how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections and more.

Leapfrog releases these grades because "largely preventable problems" end up harming 25 percent of patients and cause around 250,000 deaths nationwide each year.

These New York Hospitals Earned An "F" Or "D" Grade

Sadly, each Leapfrog report highlights hospitals across the Empire State with a "D" or "F" grade. Below are the hospitals in New York with failing or near failing grades.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

How do these grades compare to previous Leapfrog grades? Find out below:

These Hudson Valley Hospitals Earn A Grades

On the bright side, many local hospitals received the highest grade possible.

Putnam Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, White Plains Hospital, and Northern Westchester Hospital are all hospitals across the Hudson Valley that received an "A" grade.

"The Leapfrog Group was founded 25 years ago to improve American health care through transparency, and the Safety Grade has been a cornerstone of that effort," President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group Leah Binder said.

