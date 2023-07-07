These Are The ‘Most Beautiful’ & ‘Underrated’ Towns In New York State

The 14 "most beautiful" and "underrated" towns in New York State were named. Is your hometown on the list?

The Travel.Com recently named the "14 Of The Most Beautiful Towns In New York You Should Visit"

"New York is always synonymous with colossal skyscrapers and Empire State Building is its signature of it. The “Upstate New York” which is north of New York City and Long Island is defined as anything outside the dense forests of the metropolitan areas. There are unexplored areas of New York that are quite underrated and deemed as the most beautiful town," the website writes about its list.

The website didn't go into details about how it crafted its list but the Hudson Valley dominates the list.

Hudson Valley Dominates List of Most Beautiful Towns In New York

Hudson Valley residents know how beautiful the area is. Now, we have some more proof.

Nine of the 14 towns chosen are in the Hudson Valley. In fact seven of the top 10 most beautiful towns In New York.

However, the state's most beautiful town isn't in the Hudson Valley. Though, it's a location many visit. What's number 1? What towns from the Hudson Valley made the list? The full list is below, but first take a look at another top 10 list of most beautiful towns in New York, which also is dominated by the Hudson Valley.

Discover the Top 10 Prettiest Towns in New York

The 14 Most Beautiful Towns In New York State

Below are the 14 New York States towns named "most beautiful" and "underrated by Travel.Com

14) Beacon, New York- Dutchess County

13) Narrowsburg, New York- Sullivan County

12) Aurora, New York - Cayuga County

11) Tivoli, New York- Dutchess County

10) Skaneateles, New York - Onondaga County

9) Ithaca, New York - Tompkins County

8) Cold Spring, New York - Putnam County

7) Sleepy Hollow, New York - Westchester County

6)Tarrytown, New York - Westchester County

5) Woodstock, New York - Ulster County

4) New Paltz, New York - Ulster County

3) Saugerties, New York - Ulster County

2) Rhinebeck, New York- Dutchess County

1) Town of Lake George, New York - Warren County

