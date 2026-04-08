The 4 Cheapest Grocery Stores In New York Revealed

Grocery prices are soaring in New York. But some stores are much cheaper than others, and the difference may surprise you.

The prices of groceries are always near the top minds of New Yorkers.

Prices Of Many Items Near Record Highs

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Due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, experts expect the prices of many items to rise. That's because the prices of diesel have skyrocketed, and many goods are transported by trucks and freight trains that use diesel.

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With grocery prices in mind, Consumer Reports compared the prices of goods across dozens of grocery retailers.

According to Consumer Reports, the prices of dairy, beef, and pork products "are at or near record highs," while coffee is up 20 percent in the past year.

Food prices are up over 25 percent from Dec. 2020 to December 2024.

The Cheapest Grocery Stores In New York Uncovered

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Turns out, New Yorkers can find much cheaper items depending on which supermarket chain they shop at.

Consumer Reports used Walmart, America's biggest grocery seller, as the baseline for its analysis.

Below are the supermarkets with lower prices than Walmart. The top four brands have locations in New York.

Costco:

21.4 percent cheaper

New York locations: 19

BJ's Wholesale Club:

21 percent cheaper

New York locations: 49

Lidl:

8.5 percent cheaper

New York locations: 38

Aldi:

8.3 percent cheaper

New York locations: Over 125

WinCo:

3.3 percent cheaper

New York locations: 0

H-E-B:

0.2 percent cheaper

New York locations: 0

Cheapest Grocery Stores In New York

Delish also released a list of the Cheapest Grocery Stores In America. New York State is home to over 160 of the cheapest grocery stores.

Aldi

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Trader Joes

Lidl

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

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