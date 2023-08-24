These 31 Colleges Across New York State Among Best In America

Over 30 colleges from across New York State are among the best colleges in the nation.

The Princeton Review is out with its 2024 "Best College" list.

"Our list of best colleges is based on ratings from 165,000 real students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools," the Princeton Review states.

College students from across the country filled out an 85-question survey to rate their their professors, administrators, financial aid, campus amenities, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges.

Students from top universities across the United States were asked to rank their school on a number of factors, but most importantly quality of life and academics.

“We created our rankings to provide a resource for college applicants that helps them answer what may well be the toughest question in their college search—‘What’s the best school for me?’” The Princeton Review Editor-In-Chief and lead author of The Best 389 Colleges Rob Franek said in a press release. “Our selection of colleges for this book reflects our high opinion of the schools: we recommend each one as academically outstanding. Our ranking lists reflect the opinions of the school’s students—their customers—and their reports to us about their campus experiences.”

The Princeton Review highlighted the 389 best colleges across the country. The Princeton Review doesn't rank colleges, it simply posts the top 389 colleges in alphabetical order.

Colleges From New York Named Best In America

Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.

Below are the colleges in New York that were highlighted:

Alfred University
Alfred, NY

Bard College
Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

City College of New York of The City University of New York
New York, NY

City University of New York—Baruch College
New York, NY

City University of New York—Brooklyn College
Brooklyn, NY

City University of New York—Hunter College
New York, NY

City University of New York—Queens College
Queens, NY

Colgate University
Hamilton, NY

Columbia University
New York, NY

Cornell University
Ithaca, NY

Hamilton College
Clinton, NY

Manhattan College
Riverdale, NY

Manhattanville College
Purchase, NY

New York University
New York, NY

Pace University
New York, NY

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Troy, NY

Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, NY

Sarah Lawrence College
Bronxville, NY

Siena College
Loudonville, NY

Skidmore College
Saratoga Springs, NY

St. Bonaventure University
St. Bonaventure, NY

St. John's University (NY)
Queens, NY

State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Syracuse, NY

State University of New York - Purchase College
Purchase, NY

State University of New York - Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, NY

State University of New York at Geneseo
Geneseo, NY

Syracuse University
Syracuse, NY

United States Merchant Marine Academy
Kings Point, NY

United States Military Academy
West Point, NY

Vassar College
Poughkeepsie, NY

Webb Institute
Glen Cove, NY

