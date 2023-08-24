These 31 Colleges Across New York State Among Best In America

31 Colleges Across New York State Among America's Best
"Our list of best colleges is based on ratings from 165,000 real students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools," the Princeton Review states.
College students from across the country filled out an 85-question survey to rate their their professors, administrators, financial aid, campus amenities, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges.
Students from top universities across the United States were asked to rank their school on a number of factors, but most importantly quality of life and academics.
“We created our rankings to provide a resource for college applicants that helps them answer what may well be the toughest question in their college search—‘What’s the best school for me?’” The Princeton Review Editor-In-Chief and lead author of The Best 389 Colleges Rob Franek said in a press release. “Our selection of colleges for this book reflects our high opinion of the schools: we recommend each one as academically outstanding. Our ranking lists reflect the opinions of the school’s students—their customers—and their reports to us about their campus experiences.”
The Princeton Review highlighted the 389 best colleges across the country. The Princeton Review doesn't rank colleges, it simply posts the top 389 colleges in alphabetical order.
Colleges From New York Named Best In America
Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.
State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry Syracuse, NY
State University of New York - Purchase College Purchase, NY
State University of New York - Stony Brook University Stony Brook, NY
State University of New York at Geneseo Geneseo, NY
Syracuse University Syracuse, NY
United States Merchant Marine Academy Kings Point, NY
United States Military Academy West Point, NY
Vassar College Poughkeepsie, NY
Webb Institute Glen Cove, NY
