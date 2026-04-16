Why Jimmy Fallon Attended Closed Upstate New York College

Jimmy Fallon just revealed why he ended up at a now-closed Upstate New York college. The reason is a lot more relatable than you’d think.

It turns out Jimmy Fallon and Bravo's Paige DeSorbo have more in common than you might think, and their shared connection hits close to home for a lot of us in the Capital Region.

Jimmy Fallon Reveals The Real Reason He Ended Up At The College Of Saint Rose In Albany

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During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, DeSorbo and Fallon discovered they both attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany. The catch? The school is no longer around.

"We went to the same college, RIP," DeSorbo told Fallon on the air.

"Our college, the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, is no longer in business," Fallon added. "Our college went out of business last year."

"Closed," DeSorbo replied. "And a lot of people think that we no longer have degrees."

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Fallon agreed that people think he lost his degree. No graduate lost their degree, despite the college closing down in 20

Fallon Wanted To Go To Siena

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Turns out, both Fallon and DeSorbo hoped to go to Siena College, which is not far from Saint Rose in the Capital Region.

"I went to Saint Rose because I didn't get into Siena College, which was, like, right down the street, DeSorbo told Fallon

Fallon's response?

"That's what happened to me, too."

Siblings of Fallon and DeSorbo both went to Siena, earning some bragging rights.

"But, they're not on TV!" DeSorbo joked.

One of the biggest names in late-night television ended up at Saint Rose not by grand design, but because Siena said no. And it all worked out pretty well.

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Fallon arrived at Saint Rose in 1992 as a computer science major before eventually switching to communications. He left a semester before graduating to chase his comedy career, which eventually led him to Saturday Night Live and, of course, The Tonight Show.

Fallon said Saint Rose was the place where he had "some of the greatest years" of his life, crediting the school with helping build his confidence as a performer.

He returned to Saint Rose in 2009 to receive his bachelor's degree in communications, also picking up an honorary doctorate at that same ceremony.

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