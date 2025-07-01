The Most Hippie Town In New York Might Surprise You

Everyone thinks they know the most hippie town in New York, but many sources disagree.

Can you guess the town in New York State with the most hippies?

What is A Hippie?

Canva Canva loading...

Oxford defines a hippie as:

A person of unconventional appearance, typically having long hair, associated with a subculture involving a rejection of conventional values and the taking of hallucinogenic drugs

Merriam-Webster defines it as:

A usually young person who rejects the mores of established society (as by dressing unconventionally or favoring communal living) and advocates a nonviolent ethic.

ChatGpt tells me:

A hippie is someone who was part of a countercultural movement that began in the United States during the 1960s, especially among young people. Hippies rejected mainstream values like consumerism, traditional institutions, and materialism, and instead embraced ideals like peace, love, freedom, environmentalism, and spiritual exploration.

Where can you find the most hippies in New York State?

Canva Canva loading...

I asked ChaGPT, Where can you find the most hippies in New York State? ChatGPT's top choice didn't surprise me. The AI platform named Woodstock, New York, in Ulster County as the place in New York where the most hippies live.

"No surprise here. The town that inspired the legendary 1969 festival—though it actually took place in Bethel—remains a hippie haven. Expect drum circles, tie-dye shops, crystal healers, and artists galore," ChatGPT told me about hippies living in Woodstock.

Major Publication Disagrees

Canva Canva loading...

However, Thrillist disagrees. The publication recently named "The Most Hippie Town in All 50 States."

Thrillist believes New Paltz is the most hippie town in the Empire State.

Why New Paltz Over Woodstock?

Thrillist chose New Paltz over Woodstock because ,according to the article, Woodstock is now "bumping with more weekending Brooklynites than bonafide hippies" while New Paltz has "a more down-to-Mother-Earth quirkiness."

Things Hippies Can Enjoy In New Paltz

Alyssa Roldan TSM HV Alyssa Roldan TSM HV loading...

Thrillist even named many things hippies can enjoy while in New Paltz, including:

A vinyl record store

Antique and vintage shops

A Himalayan arts gift store,

Pho Tibet

Krishna Kitchen

Karma Road Cafe

Kontiki Trading Post

SUNY New Paltz

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

Minnewaska State Park

Bigfoot statue outside the New Paltz Hostel

