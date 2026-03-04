New York Alert: Invisible Killer Lurking In Your Home Now

You can’t see it or smell it, but it’s hospitalizing New Yorkers every week. Thankfully, there's a new device experts say is a lifesaver.

As the cold weather hangs on, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is skyrocketing.

Carbon Monoxide Is A Silent Killer

ImageegamI ImageegamI loading...

Carbon monoxide is something you’ll never see, never smell and never know is there, until it’s too late.

It can build up inside your home, hotel room, or even while you’re traveling, and by the time symptoms hit, the danger is already serious.

New Device Will Save Lives In New York

National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association loading...

That’s why the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association is now offering a certified, real-time carbon monoxide monitor designed to continuously check the air around you and alert you before levels become deadly.

"Our certified, real-time carbon monoxide monitor continuously checks the air around you and alerts you early, so you can protect yourself and your family before CO levels rise and before symptoms begin," the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association states.

The device is meant to provide an early warning system so families can act before carbon monoxide poisoning begins.

The small device offers real-time carbon monoxide monitoring for" home, travel and "everywhere in between."

Officials say every purchase helps fund efforts to prevent CO-related deaths and expand public education about the risks.

National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association loading...

If you don’t already have protection in place, especially with heating systems, generators, or travel involved, this is the kind of device safety experts say shouldn’t be optional.

CLICK HERE to purchase on yourself.

