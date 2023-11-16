The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its First Snowstorm
Winter is coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Are you ready for snow?
For many parts of New York State, the average first measurable snow has arrived or will very soon.
When Can You Expect To See The First Snowstorm In New York State?
Hudson Valley Post used a number of weather experts to determine when it typically snows in or near your hometown in New York State. Take a look.
The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm
Hudson Valley Post confirmed the average snowfall dates for:
The Hudson Valley
Albany
New York City
Buffalo
Central Park
Queens
Long Island
Rochester
JFK Airport
Syracuse
Note: If your hometown or region isn't listed, choose the one closest. The place closest to you will give you a great estimate as to when it typically snows for the first time near you.
Bad Winter Predicted For New York State
This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting:
Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York
Be Prepared To See Snow Earlier Than Normal In New York State
Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a freezing-cold, stormy and snowy winter for New York State.
"Winter weather is making a comeback. After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return," the Farmers' Alamac states in its "Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast."
New York State Must Brace For More Snow Than 'Normal' This Winter
Meanwhile, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says New York must Winter Forecast 2023–2024 "Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland!"
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
