The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its First Snowstorm

Winter is coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Are you ready for snow?

For many parts of New York State, the average first measurable snow has arrived or will very soon.

When Can You Expect To See The First Snowstorm In New York State?

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Post used a number of weather experts to determine when it typically snows in or near your hometown in New York State. Take a look.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Hudson Valley Post confirmed the average snowfall dates for:

The Hudson Valley

Albany

New York City

Buffalo

Central Park

Queens

Long Island

Rochester

JFK Airport

Syracuse

Note: If your hometown or region isn't listed, choose the one closest. The place closest to you will give you a great estimate as to when it typically snows for the first time near you.

Bad Winter Predicted For New York State

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting:

Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York

Farmers' Alamac Farmers' Alamac loading...

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a freezing-cold, stormy and snowy winter for New York State.

"Winter weather is making a comeback. After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return," the Farmers' Alamac states in its "Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast."

New York State Must Brace For More Snow Than 'Normal' This Winter

Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

Meanwhile, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says New York must Winter Forecast 2023–2024 "Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland!"

