The Best Places To Shop For Black Friday Deals In New York State

We've learned the best place to shop for amazing deals on Black Friday this year.

Our friends at WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know the results of its recent study about Black Friday shopping.

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday

The Best Places To Shop on Black Friday For Deals

Deals Found At JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, BJ's, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Dell, Newegg, Home Depot, Costco

WalletHub surveyed over 3,500 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers to figure out which stores offer the best discounts for shoppers on Black Friday.

Deals can be found at many places where Empire State residents love to shop out.

If you're planning on driving on Black Friday there are some times you might want to avoid hitting the road.

"Hazardous" Thanksgiving Travel, Snow Expected For Upstate New York

The weather should be great on Black Friday. However, it travel conditions might be rough leading up to Thanksgiving.

If you do plan to travel before Thursday, New York officials are warning all about "hazardous travel" thanks to "snow" and "winter weather for many parts of New York just before Thanksgiving.

