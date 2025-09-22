Think you know New York? These underrated towns are living proof there’s more to the Empire State than the big cities.

New Yorkers love discovering hidden gems. So we decided to determine the most underrated places to live in New York State.

Blake Borg Blake Borg loading...

To craft our list, we defined underrated as not the biggest or most obvious town, places with positive lifestyle qualities and strong local pride.

Key factors include:

Median home price vs. state average.

Rent affordability.

Crime rates (lower than state average).

Walkability, parks, trails, and outdoor access.

Commute times

Restaurants, breweries, cultural spots, and local events.

Good schools

Healthcare access.

Job growth in the area

Below are the 25 most underrated places to live in New York.

The Hudson Valley dominates the top 10!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The 10 Most Underrated Places To Live In New York

Below is the rest of the list, from 11-25.

11 Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County:

More than horse racing: parks, arts, healthcare and a compact downtown year-round.

12 Ithaca, Tompkins County

College-driven culture (Cornell/IC), waterfalls and a serious food scene, underrated statewide as a full-time home.

13 Skaneateles, Onondaga County

Finger Lakes charm and waterfront village life with excellent small-town amenities.

14 Cooperstown, Otsego County,

Lakeside living, museums and culture beyond its Hall of Fame reputation.

15 Glens Falls, Warren County,

Gateway to the southern Adirondacks with an improving downtown and arts scene.

16 Watkins Glen, Schuyler County,

Gorge, motorsport history and strong tourism infrastructure that make it pleasantly livable off-season.

17 Ellicottville, Cattaraugus County,

Year-round mountain-recreation town (skiing) with lively seasonal economy.

18 Jamestown, Chautauqua County,

Resurgent arts scene, affordable living and proximity to Chautauqua Institution.

19 Owego, Tioga County,

Scenic, walkable river village with Binghamton-area access.

20 Cortland, Cortland County,

College-town energy with lower cost of living and good outdoor access.

21 Geneva, Ontario County,

Finger Lakes lakefront living, wineries and an authentic small-city feel that many skip over.

22 Gouverneur, St. Lawrence County,

Northern small town with lakes/river access and low housing costs.

23 Ilion, Herkimer County,

Quiet, low-cost small town with classic main-street character.

24 Medina, Orleans County,

Canal-side village with a restored Main Street and strong community events.

25 Olean, Cattaraugus County,

Small city with very affordable housing and easy access to outdoor recreation.

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State