10 Worst Places To Live In New York State Ranked

A new ranking breaks down the worst places to live in New York. The results may not be what you expect.

New Study: The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Three Found In The Hudson Valley Or Upstate New York

Sadly, three locations are in the Hudson Valley. The majority are located in Western New York or the Southern Tier.

Albion's worst ranking is striking for how small and remote it is. Nearly 15% unemployment in a village of 5,400 people is severe, and there's simply nothing there to offset it economically.

How We Ranked The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

To build this list, we dug into the data that actually affects New Yorkers' daily life, and weighted it accordingly.

We started with economic health: unemployment rates, median household incomes, poverty levels, and whether a community is growing or slowly hollowing out. Nothing signals a struggling town faster than vacant storefronts and a shrinking population.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

From there, we layered in public safety, violent and property crime rates from FBI data. Because no matter how affordable a place is, nobody wants to feel unsafe walking to their car.

Education quality, infrastructure, housing affordability, healthcare access, and local governance all factored in too. Are the schools graduating kids ready for the workforce? Are the roads falling apart? Is the mayor under indictment? Fair questions.

The heavy lifting on the data side came from the U.S. Census Bureau, NY State Education Department, the EPA, FBI Crime Data, and trusted ranking outlets like RoadSnacks and 24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Underrated Places To Live In New York

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State