The 10 Most Delicious Burgers Made In New York State In 2023
Ten restaurants from across New York State can brag they make one of the best burgers in all of the Empire State. Take a look, because your help is needed in naming New York's best burger.
The New York Beef Council announced the top 10 burgers made in New York State for 2023.
"The New York Beef Council (NYBC) has tallied the votes for the Top Ten Burgers in New York, chosen by the people!! After the contest opened on April 1st, the votes flooded in, in support of restaurants from every part of the state," the New York Beef Council stated in a press release.
Fans will now vote on the Top 10 to decide the Final Four.
Below is the list of the Top 10 burgers made in New York State.
What's your favorite? Now, New York State residents can vote to create the final four. CLICK HERE to vote. Voting lasts until April 29.
“In total, we collected 3,612 votes for the Best NY Burger competition so far from several regions throughout New York,” Director of Producer Communications & Consumer Engagement for the New York Beef Council Chrissy Claudio said. “This year’s Top Ten restaurants are praiseworthy but are only a few of the many restaurants in New York State that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of New York’s beef producers.”
Restaurants From Syracuse, Port Jervis, Baldwinsville, Brewertown, Long Beach, Chaham, Rensselaer, Niagara Falls, Rochester Honored
Below is the full list: