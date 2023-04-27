The 10 Most Delicious Burgers Made In New York State In 2023

Ten restaurants from across New York State can brag they make one of the best burgers in all of the Empire State. Take a look, because your help is needed in naming New York's best burger.

The New York Beef Council announced the top 10 burgers made in New York State for 2023.

Top 10 Burgers Made In New York State Announced

NY Beef Council NY Beef Council loading...

"The New York Beef Council (NYBC) has tallied the votes for the Top Ten Burgers in New York, chosen by the people!! After the contest opened on April 1st, the votes flooded in, in support of restaurants from every part of the state," the New York Beef Council stated in a press release.

Fans will now vote on the Top 10 to decide the Final Four.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Below is the list of the Top 10 burgers made in New York State.

What's your favorite? Now, New York State residents can vote to create the final four. CLICK HERE to vote. Voting lasts until April 29.

“In total, we collected 3,612 votes for the Best NY Burger competition so far from several regions throughout New York,” Director of Producer Communications & Consumer Engagement for the New York Beef Council Chrissy Claudio said. “This year’s Top Ten restaurants are praiseworthy but are only a few of the many restaurants in New York State that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of New York’s beef producers.”

Restaurants From Syracuse, Port Jervis, Baldwinsville, Brewertown, Long Beach, Chaham, Rensselaer, Niagara Falls, Rochester Honored

NY Beef Council NY Beef Council loading...

Below is the full list:

Ale & Angus Pub Syracuse Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger

Angry Garlic Baldwinsville Hot Mess Burger

Bear Creek Restaurant Brewertown Bourbon Burger

Ben's Fresh Port Jervis Benny Burger

Black Door Burger Long Beach "The Blackdoor Burger"

Brewer Union Café Brewerton Irish Hand Grenade

Chatham Brewing Chatham The Trowbridge Burger

Illusive Restaurant Rensselaer The Bougee Burger

Rock Burger Niagara Falls 716 Burger

Tap it Bar and Grill Rochester Aftermath Burger

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!