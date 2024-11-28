Thanksgiving In New York: Deadly Recalls-Snow-Traffic-Fires

Here's everything you need to know about Thanksgiving in New York. From deadly recalls, traffic, Black Friday deals, stores that are open or closed, dangerous winter weather and risk of fires.

Over the past week, Hudson Valley Post has covered a lot about the upcoming holiday.

The Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York Around Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 80 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Below are the best and worst times to travel from Nov. 25- Dec. 2 in New York State.

What Not To Eat Or Cook On Thanksgiving

There are several Thanksgiving-related food recalls. Some that could cause a fatal infection.

Recalls That Might Ruin Your Thanksgiving In New York

Tips When Deep-Frying Turkey

If you plan to deep-fry your turkey remember to follow these tips.

Walking Pneumonia Surging As New Yorkers Gather For Thanksgiving

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the CDC is warning about a spike in "walking pneumonia." CLICK HERE to find out more.

What's Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving In New York

Hudson Valley Post learned what stores will be open on Thanksgiving and what Empire State stores will be closed. To find out more CLICK HERE.

Stores With The Best Black Friday Deals In New York

All closed stores should reopen for Black Friday deals. Below are the 11 best places for discounts on Black Friday.

The 11 Best Places In New York State To Shop On Black Friday

"Multiple Feet of Snow" May Fall In Parts Of New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers that after turkey "multiple feet" of snow many fall in parts of New York State over the weekend. CLICK HERE to find out more.

