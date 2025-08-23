Terroristic Threats Reported At Elegant Upstate New York Spot

Police arrested a Hudson Valley man after allegedly making terroristic threats inside a popular loca restaurant.

Police in Dutchess County investigated an alleged terrorist threat at a popular eatery.

Wallkill, New York Man Accused Of Causing Scene At Rhinebeck Restaurant

Over the weekend, the Rhinebeck Police Department announced an arrest following an alleged incident at 19 West Market Street in the Village of Rhinebeck.

Market St, "neighborhood favorite" Italian restaurant is located at 19 West Market Street.

"The elegant and rustic style dining rooms are dotted with antique finds and filament light fixtures. Driftwood pickled floors and cozy booths with Belgium linen banquettes create a convivial atmosphere," the owners write on the eatery's website. "An instant hit with locals and tourists, Market ST is always bustling with a breezy vibe."

Police say that Seth Pondi of Wallkill was refusing to pay his bill.

Charged With Making a Terroristic Threat

After speaking with several witnesses at the Italian restaurant, police were told that Pondi "made verbal threats towards the staff and other customers while inside the establishment."

Pondi was then charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. He was arraigned in the Town of Milan Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

