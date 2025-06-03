Target Pulls These Products From New York After Outbreak

Target shoppers in New York are being urged to check their kitchens immediately. Over 40 items have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak that's already sent people to the hospital.

The Target recall is linked to the ongoing cucumber recall.

Cucumber Recall Continues To Expand

FDA FDA loading...

Cucumbers sold in New York were recently recalled, as well as some sushi items.

As of this writing, 45 people have gotten sick across 18 states, including here in New York.

At least 16 people who have reported illness have been hospitalized.

Emergency Sign Adam Calaitzis loading...

All the illnesses have been linked to cucumbers from Florida-based Bedner Growers that Fresh Start Produce Sales shipped out.

Target has been added to the list of retailers due to the Salmonella outbreak from the cucumbers. (See the full list below)

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA reports.

Salmonella Symptoms: When To Go To The Hospital

Target Recalls Over 40 Items

Target Quarterly Sales Down Amid Backlash Over Pride Month Products Getty Images loading...

Target has recalled over 40 items, including vegetables, deli products and sushi.

Recalled products include:

Cucumber - each: $1.79

Cucumber - 2ct: $1.79

Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad - 11.2oz - Good & Gather™: $6.49

Boar's Head Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad - 11.2oz - Good & Gather™: $6.49

Mai Sushi Spicy Cali Salad Roll with White Rice - 6.67oz: $6.99

Mai Sushi 12-Piece California Roll with White Rice - 7.83oz: $7.49

Mai Sushi Spicy Shrimp Cali Roll with White Rice - 6.14oz: $7.49

Mai Fusion Special with White Rice - 8.22oz: $12.49

Mai Sushi March Box of the Month - 11.7oz: $10.99

Mai Sushi Cali Cream Cheese Roll White Rice - 6.9oz: $8.49

Mai December Sushi Box of the Month - 11.28oz: $10.99

Mai November Sushi Box of the Month - 11.42oz: $10.99

Mai October Sushi Box of the Month - 11.54oz: $10.49

Mai Veggie Fresh Roll - 6.5oz: $7.99

Mai Vegetable Roll White Rice - 5.7oz: $5.99

Mai Shrimp Fresh Roll - 7.4oz: $9.49

Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice - 6.1oz: $8.49

Mai Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl White Rice - 9.6oz: $9.49

Mai Spicy Tuna Salad Rice Bowl White Rice - 9.6oz: $10.49

Mai Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll White Rice - 6.8oz: $10.99

Mai Spicy Tuna Volcano Roll White Rice - 9.5oz: $10.49

Mai Shaggy Dog Roll White Rice - 7.3oz: $9.99

Mai New California Roll White Rice - 6.3oz: $8.99

Mai Rainbow Roll White Rice - 7.1oz: $9.49

Mai American Special Roll White Rice - 12.6oz: $12.99

Mai Dueling Duet Roll White Rice - 8.6oz: $10.49

Mai Double Shrimp Roll White Rice - 7.6oz: $10.49

Mai Avocado Cucumber Roll White Rice - 6.1oz: $5.99

Mai California Roll White Rice - 5.9oz: $7.99

Mai California Fresh Roll - 7.1oz: $8.49

Mai Mother's Day Box - 12.76oz: $15.99

Mai Crunchy Salmon Roll White Rice - 7.4oz: $9.49

Mai Crunchy Tuna Roll White Rice - 7.4oz: $9.49

Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice - 9.2oz/15pc: $9.99

Mai Green Dragon Crunch Roll White Rice - 8.9oz: $8.99

Mai Sushi Festive Duo Box - 14.79oz: $19.99

Mai Creamy Avocado Onigiri - 3.74oz: $3.99

Mai Fire Box - 17.7oz: $19.99

Mai Big Game Box - 17.4oz: $19.99

Mai Crunchy Cali Roll - 8.1oz: $8.49

Mai Firecracker Roll - 7.76oz: $9.49

Mai Spicy Box - 15.72oz: $15.99

More deli items sold at other stores across New York are also part of the recall. CLICK HERE to find out more.

