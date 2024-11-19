Stewart’s Shops Confirms Massive Change At New York Stores

One of Upstate New York's most beloved companies just confirmed a change that will impact many customers.

Stewart's Shops recently opened a new store in Dutchess County

Stewart's Shops Spend $2.7 Million To Open In Pine Plains, New York

Stewart's Shops Stewart's Shops loading...

Earlier this month, Stewart's Shops held a grand opening for its new store located at 7710 South Main Street in Pine Plains.

The company invested $2.7 million to open a "new, larger shop on South Main Street in the heart of this bucolic Dutchess County town," according to the company.

Stewart's Shops Stops Tap-To-Pay

Canva Canva loading...

The company just announced customers are no longer allowed to use the tap-to-pay option for their purchases, until further notice.

Reason For Stopping Tap-To-Pay At All Stewart's Shops In New York

The convenience store chain says the personal data of customers isn't at risk. Stewarts believes this scam started because of a software bug, which is being addressed.

Stewart's apologizes for any inconvenience.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 5,000 people and operates over 350 shops across New York and southern Vermont, according to company officials.

