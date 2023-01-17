State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale

A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market.

The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale.

The parent organization for Lumberyard, the American Dance Institute, is trying to sell the performing arts center because the organization is rethinking its mission, the New York Times reports.

"It’s bittersweet for sure,” American Dance Institute Artistic and Executive Director Adrienne Willis told the New York Times.“We put a lot of energy and time into proof of concept. This is something that’s needed. But I’m really excited for what could come next.”

The COVID pandemic is also to blame.

Lumberyard opened in 2018. Some of the top artists and dancers from New York City and across the nation have performed at the Catskill performing arts center.

Colliers listed the performing arts center for $11.5 million.

