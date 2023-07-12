State Of Emergency In New York After ‘1-in-1,000-Years’ Event

New York leaders are providing updates following a one-in-1,000-year weather event.

Gov. Hochul provided an update to New Yorkers after heavy rainfall that continues to impact widespread areas in the Mid-Hudson, Finger Lakes, Central New York and North County regions.

"While much of the storm has passed through New York, it's critical to remain vigilant," Hochul said. "I'm so grateful to every first responder, state worker and local leader who has stepped up to care for their neighbors in the wake of unprecedented flooding. Moving forward, I'm committed to helping these communities recover and rebuild."

State Of Emergency Declared In Orange County, Ontario County, New York

Shortly after declaring a State of Emergency for Orange County Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Ontario County, also due to significant flooding.

A Hudson Valley leader says more needs to be done.

Orange County, New York Killed In Flood

Many Roads Across New York State Closed

The storm closed many roads in the Hudson Valley and across New York State, including:

Hudson Valley

State Route 218 is closed in both directions between Storm King Highway and Town of Cornwall/Town of Highlands line, Town of Cornwall, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in both directions Between exits 14 and 18, Town of Highlands, Rockland County

State Route 32 is closed in both directions at Troutbrook Road, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between NY 293 and Palisades Parkway Ramp, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between NY 9D and Annsville Circle, Cortlandt, Westchester County

U.S. 9W is closed in southbound directions north of NY 218 Exit, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions area of NY 293, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Old State Road, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 32 is closed in both directions at Woodbury Road, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in northbound directions at Bear Mountain Circle, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions between Seven Lakes Drive and S Entrance Road, Stony Point, Rockland County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Mine Dock Road, Highlands, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in southbound directions between U.S. 9W; U.S. 6; end route and Exit 15; Old Gate Hill Road; County Route 10, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in northbound directions south of Stoney Lonesome Road, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 980U is closed in northbound and southbound directions between

U.S. 9W and State Route 218, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 292 is closed in both directions between State Route 292; State

Route 311; State Route 55, Patterson, Putnam County

State Route 17 is closed in eastbound directions on ramp to exit 130A, Woodbury, Orange County

State Route 132 is closed in both directions South of U.S. Route 6, Town of Yorktown, Westchester County

State Route 448 is closed in both directions east of North Broadway, Mount Pleasant, Westchester

Capital Region

State Route 32 is closed in both directions between Tibbits Avenue and Bridge Avenue, Cohoes, Albany County

Central New York

State Route 104 is closed in both directions Between Standpipe Rd. and Emery Rd., Mexico, Oswego County

U.S. 11 is closed in both directions between State Route 69 and Czebeniak at the Bridge over the Little Salmon River, Mexico, Oswego County

U.S. 69A is closed in northbound directions Between State Route 69 and U.S. 11, Parish, Oswego County

Mid-Hudson, Finger Lakes, Central New York and North County Regions Cleaning Up From Wild Weather

"Our team continues to work around the clock to assist our local partners and assess damages in impacted counties. New Yorkers in the North Country will experience more rain tonight with potential for flooding. Stay alert and use extra caution if traveling," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

