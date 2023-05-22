State Of Emergency Declared In Nearly 30 New York State Counties
Many more counties across New York State have declared a State of Emergency due to what's called a "desperate" situation.
The counties declared a State of Emergency due to the ongoing migrant crisis.
Migrant Crisis Is "Desperate" Situation In New York State
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the immigrant crisis is a "desperate" situation in New York.
Over the weekend, Hochul confirmed state officials are looking into temporarily housing migrants at SUNY and CUNY college campuses this summer.
She added that over 71,000 asylum seekers have already arrived in New York State and "more are arriving."
State Of Emergency Declared In Orange, Rockland Counties
Last week, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Migrants were bussed to a hotel in Newburgh, New York days after Orange County declared its State of Emergency. The State of Emergency in Orange County was extended this week.
State Of Emergency Declared In Dutchess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties
On Thursday, Dutchess, Sullivan and Greene counties all declared a State of Emergency as asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City.
Days later, migrants arrived in Sullivan and Dutchess counties.
Migrants Arrive In Sullivan, Dutchess Counties
State Of Emergency Declared In 27 New York Counties
According to Spectrum News, a State of Emergency has now been declared in the nearly 30 counties across New York State, including.