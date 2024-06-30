If you've stepped out of your air conditioning over the past week, you've been smacked in the face by heat and then by a moth.

You're not losing your mind. Upstate New York is indeed in the middle of a particularly active moth outbreak, the likes of which only come about every 10 to 15 years, according to Waverly Pest Control CEO Mike Robinson.

The spongy moths are in the final stage of their life cycle. You likely noticed the first stage of the outbreak in early April when creepy, crawly spongy moth caterpillars appeared in your yard and chewed up leaves on your trees.

READ MORE: Cleaning Hacks for Spongy Moth Caterpillar Poop

"Of the trees in our area, oaks and maples are the biggest interest to the spongy moths," Robinson said.

When the moths are in their caterpillar phase, some people may have a skin reaction. These aren't bites, Robinson noted; the rash is in response to a histamine on the bug's surface.

The spongy moths are native to France and are considered an invasive species, according to Robinson. The reason the moths are flying around in late June? They're male spongy moths looking for females to mate with.

That's right. We're being overrun by horny, French bugs.

How to Prevent Spongy Moth Outbreaks in Your Yard

Robinson said there are a couple of ways you can prevent another outbreak of spongy moths next years. After the moths complete their mating cycle this summer, you'll notice a small orange or tan coating on the bark of a tree. This is an egg sac. You can remove it by spraying the sac with a power washer stream or you can scrape it off.

In the first two weeks of April, you can prevent spongy moth caterpillars from entering the next phase of their life cycle by wrapping your trees with slippery caterpillar tape, Robinson said.

The caterpillars feed on the leaves on the tops of the trees but have to come down to drink dew or other water sources. By wrapping the trees, you make it more difficult for them to go up and down the trees.

The 10 Most Invasive Animals & Insects in New York State There's nothing worse than an unwanted guest. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips