Many New York State Residents Urged To Prepare For 1 Foot Of Snow

A snowstorm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to many parts of the Hudson Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for another winter storm system.

Hochul Urges Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country To Prepare For Snow

Current NY Governor Kathy Hochul Faces Off Against Gubernatorial Challengers In Debate Getty Images loading...

The storm is expected to bring snow, mixed precipitation and high wind gusts to the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country.

Those areas could see up to a foot of snow, according to Hochul.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for those regions from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

"Winter isn't over yet in New York as snow, sleet, freezing rain and high winds are expected to impact most of the state this weekend," Hochul said. "State agencies are preparing emergency response assets, and we are ready to assist local governments if necessary. If you must travel this weekend, pay close attention to your local weather forecast and give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely."

Parts Of Hudson Valley Forecast For Snow

robertiez robertiez loading...

Some parts of the Hudson Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, WPDH reports.

Hudson Valley Weather is reporting anywhere from a coating to 3 inches of snow for most of the Hudson Valley. The Catskills and upper Hudson Valley may see 2 to 6 inches.

Other parts of New York could also see 3 to 6 inches of snow

"Other parts of the state might see three to six inches of snow and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Snow may mix with sleet and/or freezing rain in some areas, which could reduce snow totals but still result in difficult travel conditions. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor local weather forecasts and be extra cautious if traveling in impacted regions," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Lake Ontario Could Get 8 Inches Of Snow

ViktorCap ViktorCap loading...

"An early March winter storm with (the) potential for heavy snow and a freezing, wintry mix will make travel difficult Friday night in affected areas. This snow is going to be heavy and wet, which will make it difficult to remove with a shovel or plow. Please be extra cautious this weekend if you're on the road," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

Communities along the southern shore of Lake Ontario could see up to eight inches of snow, according to Hochul.

New York State Is Ready

bulldozer removing snow Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

New York State is ready to deploy the following snow and ice equipment if needed:

1596 large plow trucks

154 medium-duty plows

50 tow plows

340 large loaders

36 snow blowers

The New York State Thruway Authority is ready with:

355 large and medium-duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

67 loaders

More than 114,000 tons of salt on hand

